Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bola Tinubu Presidency

Tinubu Rejects Two National Assembly Bills Over Financial, Constitutional Concerns

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has formally declined assent to two bills recently passed by the National Assembly, citing fundamental defects and inconsistencies with existing financial and constitutional provisions.

In a letter dated July 30, 2025, addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary, Tinubu explained that he could not sign the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025and the National Assembly Library Fund Bill into law due to problematic clauses and fiscal risks.

Regarding the Transport Technology Bill, the President noted that several provisions conflicted with extant laws and could expose the federal government to financial mismanagement. Specifically, Section 18(4a) proposed funding the institute with one percent of all import and export levies without approval from the Federal Executive Council. Tinubu warned that such duplication would create “an unnecessary financial burden” on the system.

He also faulted Section 21(2), which allows the institute to borrow funds or obtain overdrafts below ₦50 million without presidential consent, saying it could encourage repeated borrowing to bypass executive oversight. “In existing Acts, borrowing can only be done with presidential consent. The removal of this requirement has not been explained or justified,” the President stated.

Tinubu further highlighted contradictions in Sections 23 and 24(5) regarding fund management and investment, noting that while the bill specifies federal funding, it simultaneously allows surplus fund investments inconsistent with public finance principles. Section 18(2) was also criticized for permitting investments contrary to the institute’s stated objectives.

“For these reasons, I cannot sign the bill into law and hereby return it to the National Assembly for reconsideration,” Tinubu concluded in his letter.

In a separate letter, the President also declined assent to the National Assembly Library Fund Bill, pointing out that its funding provisions could set unsustainable fiscal precedents.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Tinubu for his detailed observations, assuring lawmakers that relevant committees would review the bills and address the concerns raised.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has signed into law two other bills: the Nigeria Police Force Training Institute (Establishment) Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, underscoring his selective approach to legislative approvals based on financial prudence and constitutional alignment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Tinubu Eyes $2.3bn Loans, Launch $500m Sovereign Sukuk Amid Budget Financing Push
Next article
“ACF Remains Politically Non-Partisan, We Will Speak With One Voice” — Bashir Dalhatu
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

“Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Osun’s Suit Over Withheld LG Allocations”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA – The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

National Politics 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

National Politics 0
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria