Tinubu Rejects Two National Assembly Bills Over Financial, Constitutional Concerns

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has formally declined assent to two bills recently passed by the National Assembly, citing fundamental defects and inconsistencies with existing financial and constitutional provisions.

In a letter dated July 30, 2025, addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary, Tinubu explained that he could not sign the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025and the National Assembly Library Fund Bill into law due to problematic clauses and fiscal risks.

Regarding the Transport Technology Bill, the President noted that several provisions conflicted with extant laws and could expose the federal government to financial mismanagement. Specifically, Section 18(4a) proposed funding the institute with one percent of all import and export levies without approval from the Federal Executive Council. Tinubu warned that such duplication would create “an unnecessary financial burden” on the system.

He also faulted Section 21(2), which allows the institute to borrow funds or obtain overdrafts below ₦50 million without presidential consent, saying it could encourage repeated borrowing to bypass executive oversight. “In existing Acts, borrowing can only be done with presidential consent. The removal of this requirement has not been explained or justified,” the President stated.

Tinubu further highlighted contradictions in Sections 23 and 24(5) regarding fund management and investment, noting that while the bill specifies federal funding, it simultaneously allows surplus fund investments inconsistent with public finance principles. Section 18(2) was also criticized for permitting investments contrary to the institute’s stated objectives.

“For these reasons, I cannot sign the bill into law and hereby return it to the National Assembly for reconsideration,” Tinubu concluded in his letter.

In a separate letter, the President also declined assent to the National Assembly Library Fund Bill, pointing out that its funding provisions could set unsustainable fiscal precedents.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Tinubu for his detailed observations, assuring lawmakers that relevant committees would review the bills and address the concerns raised.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has signed into law two other bills: the Nigeria Police Force Training Institute (Establishment) Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, underscoring his selective approach to legislative approvals based on financial prudence and constitutional alignment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.