Tinubu Reaffirms Withdrawal of Police Escorts from VIPs, Orders Strict Approval as Soyinka Slams Security Misuse

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday doubled down on his directive for the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP escorts nationwide, insisting that top government officials seeking additional protection must now obtain his personal approval.

Tinubu restated the order moments after stepping into the Council Chambers for the weekly Executive Council of the Federation meeting, stressing that the move is part of a wider national security overhaul aimed at redeploying police manpower to critical areas—especially the fight against kidnapping, terrorism, and rural banditry.

‘No Special Protection Without My Clearance’ — Tinubu Warns Ministers, Agencies

The President announced that he had already briefed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, directing that all requests for VIP protection be routed through the police chief and vetted directly by the Presidency.

“If you have any problem of security because of the nature of your assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” Tinubu told top officials.

His warning reinforces the administration’s November 2024 order directing thousands of police officers attached to VIPs to return to core policing roles.

Rights groups have long argued that politicians, businessmen, and politically connected individuals soak up security manpower needed for community policing, contributing to the rising wave of violent crime.

Interior Ministry to Deploy NSCDC as Replacement

To avoid exposing legitimately vulnerable public officials, Tinubu ordered the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to work with the IGP and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to immediately deploy civil defence operatives as replacements for withdrawn escorts.

“This should be done without delay so that no one who genuinely needs protection is left unguarded,” he said.

NSA, DSS to Review Nationwide Security Deployment

The President also directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to assemble a high-level committee to review current security deployments across the country and reinforce intelligence-gathering mechanisms.

“We must mobilise all the forces we can utilise,” Tinubu said, adding that forest guards must be fully armed to help confront bandits operating in rural corridors.

Soyinka Sparks Backlash With Claims About Seyi Tinubu’s Security Convoy

Tinubu’s renewed emphasis on reducing VIP escorts comes amid national debate triggered by Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, who criticised the alleged oversized convoy attached to the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Speaking at the 20th Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism Awards in Lagos, the literary icon said he witnessed a convoy he described as “large enough to crush the coup attempt in Benin Republic” while driving through Ikoyi.

“I was astonished,” Soyinka said in a viral clip lasting 4 minutes, 25 seconds.

“The battalion I saw was sufficient to take over a small country… I couldn’t believe it.”

The professor said the scale of the security escort prompted him to contact the National Security Adviser, describing the situation as a serious misuse of state resources at a time when the nation is battling a deepening insecurity crisis.

Although Soyinka made light of the incident—joking that if a major insurgency broke out, Seyi could be asked to “go and handle it”—he stressed that the underlying issue is one of national priority, accountability, and fairness.

Background: Tinubu’s Broader Security Reforms

Tinubu’s November 2024 directive ordering withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs marked one of the boldest moves yet to reassign personnel to public safety.

According to police insiders, over 60,000 officers are believed to be attached to VIPs nationwide—more than those deployed in several state commands combined.

Security analysts say the reforms, if fully implemented, could free up thousands of officers for community policing, rapid-response operations, and anti-kidnapping units.

Nationwide Insecurity Still Rising

Nigeria continues to battle worsening insecurity:

resurgence of mass school abductions in the North

rising cases of rural banditry

expansion of kidnapping networks to the South-West

farmer–herder clashes in the Middle Belt

and extremist activity in the North-East

The President’s latest directives appear targeted at shifting both resources and political will towards restoring public safety.

