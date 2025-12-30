Tinubu Reaffirms January 1, 2026 Takeoff for New Tax Laws, Dismisses Calls for Suspension

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed that Nigeria’s newly enacted tax reform laws will commence fully on January 1, 2026, insisting that the reforms represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild the country’s fiscal foundation on fairness, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability.

In a statement personally signed on Tuesday, the President dismissed growing calls for a suspension or review of the laws, stressing that the reforms are not about increasing taxes, but about resetting Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, harmonising revenue administration, and strengthening the social contract between the state and its citizens.

“The new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will continue as planned,” Tinubu said.

“Not to Raise Taxes, But to Reset the System”

Tinubu explained that the reforms are designed to correct long-standing structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s tax framework, reduce fragmentation across agencies and tiers of government, and create a predictable environment for businesses and investors.

According to him, the laws are aimed at structural reset rather than tax burden, protecting citizens’ dignity while ensuring shared responsibility in nation-building.

“The tax laws are not designed to raise taxes, but rather to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract,” the President said.

He urged state governments, businesses, labour unions, professional bodies, and other stakeholders to rally behind the implementation phase, noting that the reform process has now moved decisively from legislation to delivery.

Presidency Responds to Alleged Alteration Claims

Tinubu’s clarification comes amid weeks of public debate and political agitation following claims by some civil society groups and professional associations that certain provisions of the tax laws were allegedly altered after passage by the National Assembly.

The concerns centred on sections dealing with tax harmonisation and revenue administration, with critics alleging inconsistencies between versions passed by lawmakers and copies circulated after presidential assent.

The controversy sparked calls in some quarters for the Federal Government to pause or review the laws ahead of their 2026 commencement.

However, the President firmly rejected such suggestions, stating that no material issue has been established to justify disrupting what he described as a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system.

“Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws. No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process,” Tinubu said.

“Trust Is Built Over Time”

Tinubu cautioned against what he described as premature and reactive measures, warning that policy credibility and public confidence are built through consistency and sound decision-making over time.

“Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures,” he added.

Reassuring Nigerians, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to due process and legislative integrity, pledging continued engagement with the National Assembly to resolve any genuine concerns that may arise during implementation.

“I emphasise our administration’s unwavering commitment to due process and the integrity of enacted laws. We will work with the National Assembly to ensure the swift resolution of any issue identified,” Tinubu said.

A Pillar of Tinubu’s Economic Reform Agenda

The new tax framework is a central pillar of Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, expected to reshape revenue administration, reduce duplication across federal, state, and local governments, and improve Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.

The reforms are also intended to create a more transparent, efficient, and predictable tax environment, as Nigeria seeks sustainable growth beyond oil dependence.

“I assure all Nigerians that the Federal Government will continue to act in the overriding public interest to ensure a tax system that supports prosperity and shared responsibility,” the President concluded.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.