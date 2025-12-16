Tinubu reaffirms commitment to Army as COAS conference opens in Lagos

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) President Bola Tinubu on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, stated this at the opening of the Chief of Army Annual Conference 2025 in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele.

The President said his government would continue to support the Armed Forces to enable them effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

He paid tribute to serving and retired senior military officers, describing their sacrifices, leadership and institutional memory as pillars that have shaped the Nigerian Army and sustained its fighting spirit.

Tinubu said the presence of former Service Chiefs and elder statesmen at the conference underscored the enduring heritage and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

He commended officers and soldiers for their courage and patriotism, noting that their sacrifices in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity would remain etched in the nation’s history.

Tinubu said the conference provided a critical platform for strategic reflection, evaluation and improvement in training, administration and operations, especially amid evolving security challenges.

Speaking, the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, described the conference as a vital forum for reviewing operational posture, assessing readiness and aligning the Army’s direction with national security priorities.

Musa stressed the need for joint operations, inter-agency collaboration and a whole-of-society approach to tackling Nigeria’s complex security challenges, urging commanders to ensure that conference outcomes translate into concrete results on the battlefield.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, thanked the president for sustained political will and strategic support to the Army, particularly in personnel welfare, equipment modernisation, training and reforms.

Shaibu also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly, saying it had significantly enhanced the Army’s operational readiness across all theatres.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remained at the forefront of efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other criminalities, adding that the force was transforming into a more professional, adaptive and technology-driven army.

Also speaking, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, described security as a prerequisite for development and commended the Nigerian Army for its role in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

He assured the Army of the continued support of the Lagos State Government.

The event was attended by senior government officials, Service Chiefs, former Chiefs of Defence and Army Staff, senior military officers, heads of security agencies, diplomats and other dignitaries.

The conference is expected to deliberate on key operational, administrative and strategic issues to further strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian Army.

As part of activities lined up for the conference, a book on the biography of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, CFR, was unveiled. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

