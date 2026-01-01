Tinubu Pledges Shared Prosperity, 10 Million Jobs as New Tax Regime Kicks Off

Abuja, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the new tax regime being rolled out by his administration will underpin shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and long-term economic stability.

In his New Year goodwill message, the President said the reforms, which take effect today, are designed to harmonise the nation’s tax system, reduce multiple taxation, and strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal capacity to finance infrastructure and social investments.

“The new year marks a critical phase in implementing our tax reforms, designed to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation for Nigeria,” Tinubu said. “By harmonising our tax system, we aim to raise revenue sustainably, address fiscal distortions and strengthen our capacity to finance infrastructure and social investments that will deliver shared prosperity.”

The President commended states that have aligned with the national tax harmonisation agenda, noting that their adoption of harmonised tax laws will ease the tax burden on citizens. He emphasised that the reforms are not intended to overburden Nigerians but to create a transparent and sustainable system.

10 Million Jobs, Ward-Based Empowerment

President Tinubu unveiled a flagship economic empowerment initiative, targeting at least 10 million Nigeriansthrough productive economic activities across agriculture, trade, food processing, and mining.

“We will accelerate the implementation of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, aiming to empower at least 1,000 people in each of the 8,809 wards nationwide,” he said. “The new year marks the beginning of a more robust phase of economic growth, with tangible improvements in the lives of our people.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuing all ongoing projects without interruption, stressing that infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and power investments will remain on track.

Economic Gains Consolidated

Reflecting on 2025, Tinubu highlighted robust GDP growth projected to exceed 4 per cent, trade surpluses, stable exchange rates, reduced inflation below 15 per cent, and a strong performance by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which posted a 48.12 per cent gain.

He noted Nigeria’s foreign reserves stood at $45.4 billion as of December 29, 2025, with foreign direct investment surging to $720 million in the third quarter of 2025. He further highlighted international affirmation of Nigeria’s economic trajectory by Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s.

Security and Stability

Acknowledging that economic growth must coincide with peace, Tinubu pledged deeper collaboration with the United States and other international partners to eliminate security threats. He cited decisive actions against terrorist targets in the Northwest on December 24 and ongoing operations across the Northwest and Northeast.

The President reiterated his belief in decentralised policing complemented by regulated forest guards as part of a broader solution to insecurity and assured citizens of continued protection of lives, property, and territorial integrity.

National Unity and Shared Responsibility

Tinubu called on Nigerians to embrace nation-building as a collective responsibility, stressing patriotism, integrity, and civic duty as critical to achieving the country’s goals.

“To achieve our objectives in 2026, we must all play our part. Let us resolve to be better citizens, better neighbours, and better stewards of our nation,” he said.

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful, productive, and prosperous New Year, while praying for divine protection for the nation and its armed forces, and the defeat of all forces threatening national peace and stability

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.