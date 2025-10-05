Tinubu Playing Games, Can’t Fix Nigeria Without Dismantling 1999 Constitution – Adetokunbo

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adetokunbo Pearse, has lashed out at President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of playing games with Nigerians instead of addressing the country’s pressing issues. According to Pearse, Nigeria’s problems stem from the 1999 Constitution, which he describes as a “military-imposed document” that has hindered growth, weakened security, and concentrated too much power in the hands of the federal government ¹.

The 1999 Constitution: A Major Obstacle to Progress

Pearse believes that the 1999 Constitution is illegitimate and doesn’t represent democracy or development. He advocates for dismantling the constitution and devolving power to the states, allowing them to develop their human and material resources without needing permission from the federal government. “We must devolve power to the states. Let them develop their human and material resources without begging the federal government for permission,” Pearse said ¹.

Tinubu’s Remarks: Reckless and Irresponsible

Pearse also criticized President Tinubu’s recent statement that “the worst is over,” describing it as “reckless and irresponsible” given the tough realities Nigerians face daily. He emphasized that many parts of Nigeria are controlled by terrorists and that the government needs to prioritize security and implement meaningful reforms .

Call for Constitutional Reform

Pearse urged the federal government to revisit the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, stressing that Nigeria doesn’t need another expensive conference but rather the political will to implement past agreements. He believes that true independence and progress can only be achieved by restructuring Nigeria and reviewing the 1999 Constitution.

In conclusion, Pearse’s statement highlights the need for constitutional reform and meaningful change in Nigeria. As the country continues to grapple with security and economic challenges, it’s clear that something needs to be done. Will President Tinubu listen to the call for reform, or will he continue playing games with Nigerians? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.