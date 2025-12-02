Tinubu Picks Ex-CDS Gen. Christopher Musa to Replace Resigned Defence Minister Badaru

Sources confirm that President Bola Tinubu has moved swiftly to appoint former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, as Defence Minister after Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar stepped down on health grounds.

ABUJA—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to appoint former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (rtd), as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, following the sudden resignation of Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Monday night, Naija247news has gathered.

Highly placed government insiders confirmed that Musa met privately with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Monday evening—his first public engagement with the President since his retirement from service on October 24, 2025.

According to top Presidency sources, the President informed Musa during the meeting that he would “succeed Badaru as Defence Minister,” marking a decisive move amid rising national security concerns.

The development comes hours after Badaru submitted his resignation to the President, citing health reasons. A letter dated December 1 and addressed to the President was acknowledged by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who issued an official statement confirming the minister’s exit.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation,” the statement said. “President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.”

Badaru Abubakar, 63, a two-term governor of Jigawa State (2015–2023), was appointed Minister of Defence on August 21, 2023, as part of the President’s first cabinet. His resignation follows Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national security emergency—a sweeping policy expected to redefine the nation’s approach to insecurity, insurgency, and defence procurement.

The President is expected to brief the Senate in the coming days, where General Musa’s name will be formally transmitted for confirmation.

Musa, known for his hard-line operational strategy during his tenure as CDS, oversaw counter-insurgency operations across the Northeast and internal security coordination nationwide. His return to the security architecture is expected to kickstart a shake-up within the defence sector as the administration recalibrates its strategy against banditry, terrorism, oil theft, and rising militancy.

More details to follow…

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.