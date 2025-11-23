Tinubu orders officers guarding VIPs returned to community policing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs nationwide as part of a sweeping security reform aimed at strengthening community policing.

The directive was issued on Sunday during a high-level security meeting at the State House, attended by Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and Director-General of the DSS Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu instructed that police personnel currently deployed as escorts to prominent individuals be reassigned to their core duty posts across communities.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs who require armed protection will now source security from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) instead of the police. The presidency emphasized that the policy is designed to address the acute shortage of police presence in many rural and vulnerable areas.

According to the statement, several remote communities have long suffered from inadequate policing, undermining efforts to safeguard lives and property. Tinubu insists that the police must refocus on their constitutional responsibilities to enhance public safety.

As part of the broader overhaul, the president has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers nationwide. Plans are underway to upgrade training facilities in partnership with state governments to ensure effective preparation for the new recruits.

The measures are expected to significantly bolster national security architecture and improve law enforcement capacity across the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.