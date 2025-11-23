Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Tinubu orders officers guarding VIPs returned to community policing

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs nationwide as part of a sweeping security reform aimed at strengthening community policing.

The directive was issued on Sunday during a high-level security meeting at the State House, attended by Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and Director-General of the DSS Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu instructed that police personnel currently deployed as escorts to prominent individuals be reassigned to their core duty posts across communities.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs who require armed protection will now source security from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) instead of the police. The presidency emphasized that the policy is designed to address the acute shortage of police presence in many rural and vulnerable areas.

According to the statement, several remote communities have long suffered from inadequate policing, undermining efforts to safeguard lives and property. Tinubu insists that the police must refocus on their constitutional responsibilities to enhance public safety.

As part of the broader overhaul, the president has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers nationwide. Plans are underway to upgrade training facilities in partnership with state governments to ensure effective preparation for the new recruits.

The measures are expected to significantly bolster national security architecture and improve law enforcement capacity across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
My Conviction Has No Legal Basis’: Kanu Speaks From Sokoto Prison After Life Sentence
Next article
“Tinubu Orders Police Withdrawal from VIP Security, NSCDC to Take Over”
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zohran Mamdani and the promise of democratic socialism in America

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Masoud Movahed, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of...

Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Earlier this week,...

“Over 200 students abducted as banditry and insurgency push Nigeria toward a national emergency”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Here’s a Naija247news-style full editorial rewrite of your report,...

“Indigenous Democracy: The Future of Governance in Africa”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa Does Not Need to Borrow Democracy; It Needs...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Zohran Mamdani and the promise of democratic socialism in America

Globalism 0
By Masoud Movahed, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of...

Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza

Globalism 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Earlier this week,...

“Over 200 students abducted as banditry and insurgency push Nigeria toward a national emergency”

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Here’s a Naija247news-style full editorial rewrite of your report,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC