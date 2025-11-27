Tinubu Nominates Oke, Are, Dalhatu as Ambassadors to U.S., U.K. and France

ABUJA, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated three non-career diplomats as Nigeria’s next ambassadors to the United States, the United Kingdom and France, with the appointments now awaiting Senate screening for confirmation.

According to a Presidency announcement, the nominees are Ambassador Ayodele Oke, Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are and Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu—each selected for postings to what are considered Nigeria’s most strategic diplomatic missions.

Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu previously served as Nigeria’s envoy to South Korea under former President Muhammadu Buhari, following his initial appointment in 2016. He is expected to bring continuity and experience to his new role in Europe, pending Senate approval.

Ambassador Ayodele Oke, a graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, once served as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency. Before that, he represented Nigeria at the Secretariat of the Commonwealth of Nations in London, giving him long-standing familiarity with diplomatic engagement in the United Kingdom.

Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are, Nigeria’s former Director General of the State Security Service from 1999 to 2007, also served as National Security Adviser in 2010. A respected intelligence professional, he holds a First Class degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan and was an officer in the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

The Senate is expected to begin screening the nominees in the coming days, after which their respective foreign postings will be finalised.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.