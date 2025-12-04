Tinubu Nominates Ibok-Ete Ibas, Abdulrahman Dambazau as Non-Career Ambassadors in Strategic Diplomatic Shake-Up

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a fresh batch of non‑career ambassadorial nominations to the Senate, signalling a renewed drive to staff Nigeria’s embassies ahead of the 2027 general elections. Among the nominees are former Chief of Naval Staff and ex‑Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok‑Ete Ekwe Ibas, and retired Army General and former Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau.

Naija247News gathered that the list also includes several prominent political figures and former state executives, a departure from the traditional diplomatic route usually filled by long-serving career foreign‑service officers. The administration’s action reflects a strategic use of non‑career ambassadors, often drawn from political, military, or public‑service backgrounds, to achieve diplomatic and geopolitical objectives.

Sources close to the Presidency told Naija247News the selection aims to leverage the nominees’ extensive networks, security expertise, and political influence abroad, particularly in capitals where economic and security cooperation are critical. Ibas, whose naval career saw him rise to Nigeria’s top naval post, was appointed Interim Administrator of Rivers State under emergency rule earlier this year. Dambazau, a retired Army Chief, has a track record in national security and interior administration.

Naija247News understands that the nominations were accompanied by dispatches to the Senate, requesting their prompt confirmation. If approved, these appointments could reshape Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements, blending security‑savvy envoys with traditional foreign‑service diplomacy. The approach, while not unprecedented, marks one of the largest non‑career ambassadorial recruitments in recent times.

The reasons behind Tinubu’s pivot to non‑career appointments stem from the urgent need to reestablish Nigeria’s global representation after a diplomatic recall two years ago, as well as to reward loyalty among key stakeholders. Critics argue this could undermine institutional continuity and professionalism within the Foreign‑Service corps, a concern often raised whenever political appointees replace career diplomats.

In a statement to Naija247News, a foreign‑service veteran said the move carries both risks and opportunities: “Non‑career ambassadors can fast‑track bilateral deals and leverage influence, but diplomacy requires technical expertise. The success of these appointments will depend on the support they receive from career diplomats on the ground.”

As the Senate prepares for screening, all eyes are on whether these prominent names will be confirmed. Their approval or rejection could offer a glimpse into the direction Nigeria’s foreign policy, especially in security and economic diplomacy, will take in the coming years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.