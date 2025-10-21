Menu
Tinubu Nominates Dr. Bernard Doro as Minister, Sends Name to Senate for Screening

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Dr. Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has formally transmitted his name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Naija247news reports that the nomination was confirmed on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. The move comes following the elevation of Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, who emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July 2025.

Naija247news gathered that Dr. Doro’s nomination is part of a cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Tinubu to fill critical vacancies and strengthen key portfolios within the administration.

According to Naija247news, Dr. Doro is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in clinical healthcare, pharmaceutical management, leadership, and community development, with a footprint in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Naija247news understands that the President reached the decision during a closed-door session with key advisers on Monday night, where discussions centered on two vacant ministerial positions. One of these includes the portfolio of the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, which became vacant following a recent resignation.

Although details about the second nominee remain undisclosed, Naija247news gathered that the President is keen on injecting fresh expertise and global perspectives into the federal cabinet.

According to Naija247news, the nomination of Dr. Doro is expected to receive swift attention from the Senate, with legislative aides hinting that screening could commence as early as next week, depending on the Senate calendar.

Naija247news reports that Doro’s emergence may also strengthen Plateau State’s influence in the federal cabinet, especially following the elevation of Yilwatda to APC’s top leadership.

Stakeholders in Plateau and across the political spectrum have welcomed the nomination, describing Dr. Doro as a technocrat whose experience aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

