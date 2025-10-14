Menu
Politics & Governance

Tinubu Nominates Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Amupitan, a professor of law at the University of Jos, is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the university.

Amupitan’s Credentials

Professor Amupitan is a seasoned academic and lawyer with expertise in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law. His nomination is in accordance with Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires the President to nominate candidates for the position of INEC Chairman, subject to Senate confirmation.

Senate’s Next Step

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for consideration. If confirmed, Amupitan will succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC Chairman recently ended. The Senate will scrutinize Amupitan’s credentials and decide on his confirmation.

What’s at Stake

The new INEC Chairman will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s electoral process. The position requires strong leadership, independence, and a commitment to fairness and transparency. Amupitan’s nomination has sparked hopes that he will bring stability and credibility to the electoral commission.

The Senate’s confirmation of Professor Amupitan as INEC Chairman will be a significant step towards ensuring the credibility and effectiveness of Nigeria’s electoral process. The Senate must thoroughly vet Amupitan’s credentials and ensure that he possesses the requisite skills and independence to lead INEC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

