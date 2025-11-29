Tinubu Nominates 32 Envoys, Lists Reno Omokri, Mahmud Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Ugwuanyi Among Non-Career Picks

Here is the full Naija247news hard-news rewrite, following your approved style: dateline, AP-style lead, concise structure, meta description, and SEO tags.

ABUJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a second batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, expanding Nigeria’s planned diplomatic deployments barely days after submitting an initial list of three candidates.

In two separate letters read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu requested the expedited confirmation of 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career envoys, including several former governors, ex-ministers, past lawmakers and senior public officials. The new list includes four women among the career nominees and six among the non-career nominees, reflecting an increased gender balance across the board.

Among the high-profile non-career nominees are Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia); former presidential aide Reno Omokri (Delta); former INEC chairman Mahmud Yakubu; former Ekiti First Lady Erelu Angela Adebayo; and former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Others include Tasiu Musa Maigari, ex-Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; Yakubu N. Gambo, former Plateau commissioner; and Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut, a former senator from Plateau.

Additional nominees in this category include former Lagos Deputy Governor Otunba Femi Pedro; former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode; Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra); former Oyo First Lady Fatima Florence Ajimobi; former Lagos commissioner Lola Akande; former Adamawa Senator Grace Bent; ex-Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo); and Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), former envoy to the Holy See.

The career ambassadorial list features Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi) and Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun). Others are Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Amb. Shehu Barde (Katsina), Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara), and Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

Government sources told Naija247news that the nominees will be deployed to Nigeria’s strategic bilateral partners—including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya—as well as multilateral missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union, once Senate confirmation is concluded.

This latest batch comes one week after Tinubu submitted three senior nominees: Amb. Ayodele Oke (Oyo), Amb. Amin Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Col. Lateef Kayode Are (Rtd.) (Ogun), who are being considered for postings to the UK, USA or France. The presidency says more ambassadorial nominations will follow as Nigeria completes its global diplomatic restructuring.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.