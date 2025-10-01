Tinubu: Nigeria’s economy recovering fast — outpaced IMF’s 3.4% projection in Q2

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s economy is experiencing a strong rebound, citing a 4.23 percent growth in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 — the fastest economic expansion in four years.

The President made this known during his Independence Day broadcast on Tuesday, where he outlined the administration’s strides in economic reform and macroeconomic stability.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which published the Q2 report in September, the GDP growth outpaced the 3.4 percent forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicating a stronger-than-expected performance under Tinubu’s economic leadership.

“In the second quarter of this year, our economy grew by 4.23%, the fastest rate in the last four years. This growth did not happen by accident. It is the result of bold reforms and sound economic management,” Tinubu said in his national address.

The President noted that inflation is also showing signs of sustained decline. Headline inflation fell to 20.12% in August 2025, its lowest level in three years, a development attributed to coordinated fiscal and monetary interventions aimed at stabilizing prices and enhancing food security.

“Our administration is working diligently to boost agricultural production. We are investing in rural infrastructure and supporting farmers to increase output, which will reduce food prices and improve food security for all Nigerians,” he added.

In a related economic update, the NBS also reported in July that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.13 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 — a notable increase compared to the 2.27 percent recorded in Q1 2024.

Analysts say the improving economic metrics reflect a combination of policy reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate harmonization, and renewed investor confidence.

However, challenges persist in the areas of job creation, energy supply, and insecurity, which continue to weigh on long-term growth prospects.

As the nation marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening reforms, attracting investment, and fostering inclusive economic development for Africa’s largest economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.