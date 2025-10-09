Tinubu Moves to End Ogoni Oil Crisis, Commissions $400m Indigenous Export Terminal in Rivers

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the Federal Government is in advanced talks with Ogoni leaders to resolve the decades-long crisis that has crippled oil production in the resource-rich area of Rivers State.

Speaking on Wednesday during the formal commissioning of the Otakikpo Crude Oil Export Terminal at Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area, Tinubu — represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri — reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reviving Nigeria’s oil and gas industry through strategic collaboration with host communities.

Tinubu said the federal government’s engagement with the Ogoni people aims to restore oil production in dormant fields, describing the new terminal as a “strategic gateway” to boosting Nigeria’s crude output.

“The Federal Government is already engaging with Ogoni leaders to find a lasting solution to the challenges in the area. Once that is achieved, the Otakikpo terminal will serve as the main evacuation point for crude produced from Ogoni,” Tinubu said. “This project is not just timely but strategic for Nigeria’s production growth.”

The President emphasized that despite global trends toward renewable energy, oil and gas remain central to global energy security, citing the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) recent projection that the world must invest $540 billion annually in upstream operations over the next 25 years to avert an energy crisis.

“Oil and gas will never go away,” Tinubu said. “The argument for abandoning our hydrocarbon resources is no longer sustainable. The game has changed — and Nigeria must position itself to benefit from the renewed global appetite for hydrocarbons.”

The $400 million Otakikpo Terminal, developed by Green Energy International Limited, is Nigeria’s first indigenous-built onshore export terminal in more than 50 years, with an initial capacity to handle 750,000 barrels of crude per day, expandable to 3 million barrels.

Tinubu described the project as a symbol of Nigeria’s growing indigenous capacity in the oil sector, aligning with his administration’s push for economic reform, local content participation, and job creation.

Lokpobiri, delivering the President’s remarks, noted that the new facility would ease crude evacuation challenges for operators across the Niger Delta, reduce losses from vandalism, and attract fresh investments into the upstream sector.

“This project will not only serve Green Energy but also other operators with contiguous fields,” Lokpobiri said. “It aligns with our government’s objective to ramp up production and improve Nigeria’s investment climate.”

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, hailed the terminal as a “historic milestone” — the first new onshore export facility since the 1970s.

He explained that the Otakikpo Terminal would reduce dependence on aging facilities like Bonny, Escravos, and Forcados, which have been plagued by capacity and security issues.

“This terminal marks a new chapter in our petroleum history,” Komolafe said. “It enhances evacuation efficiency, reduces costs for indigenous operators, and signals that Nigerian companies can deliver world-class infrastructure.”

Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman and CEO of Green Energy International Limited, said the milestone was entirely driven by Nigerian engineers and talent, completed in under two years — a record for the sector.

“This project proves that Nigerian companies can conceive, design, and deliver world-class energy infrastructure,” Adegbulugbe said. “It will unlock over 40 stranded oil fields in the Niger Delta with reserves exceeding three billion barrels.”

Beyond its technical value, the terminal is expected to spur local economic development in Andoni and surrounding communities by creating jobs in logistics, security, and support services.

Tinubu urged Niger Delta communities to cooperate with investors and government agencies to ensure peace and steady production, stressing that “resources left underground benefit no one — not Ogoni, not Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Lokpobiri disclosed that Nigeria has met all obligations to host the new African Energy Bank, a continental initiative designed to improve financing for oil and gas projects in Africa.

“Africa’s biggest challenge remains access to finance,” he said. “The African Energy Bank will help mobilize local capital, including pension funds, to fund energy projects across the continent.”

The commissioning of the Otakikpo Terminal, analysts say, represents a major confidence boost for Nigeria’s petroleum industry at a time when production is averaging 1.7 to 1.8 million barrels per day, still below OPEC quota.

For the Ogoni people, who have endured decades of environmental and political turmoil since the shutdown of Shell’s operations in the 1990s, the renewed talks offer a glimmer of hope for reconciliation and development.

As Tinubu noted, Nigeria’s energy future depends not on abandoning oil, but on managing it more responsibly and inclusively — ensuring that communities, companies, and the country all share in the dividends of peace and production.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.