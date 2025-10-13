Tinubu Mourns Uma Ukpai, Describes Him as Anointed Crusader of Faith

13, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Nigerian evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. In a statement, Tinubu described Ukpai as an anointed crusader of faith whose life and ministry impacted countless lives.

Tinubu Pays Tribute

According to Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the President noted that Ukpai’s legacy of evangelism, humanitarian works, and commitment to spreading the gospel will forever be remembered. Tinubu prayed for God’s eternal rest and comfort for Ukpai’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Legacy of Evangelism

Ukpai’s ministry spanned over six decades, touching lives across continents. He was a pioneering figure in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement and a bridge-builder among denominations and ethnic lines. Through his humanitarian works, Ukpai made a lasting impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

Ukpai’s Impact on the Nation

The evangelist’s contributions to Nigeria’s spiritual landscape cannot be overstated. He was a unifying figure who brought people together through his crusades and humanitarian initiatives. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of faith and service to humanity.

The President’s condolences reflect the impact of Ukpai’s ministry on the nation and the Christian community. As the nation mourns the loss of this spiritual giant, we pray that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of Christians and leaders.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.