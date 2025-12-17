Tinubu Meets Labour, Governors Ahead of Planned Protest; NLC to Decide Next Move

In a last-minute effort to forestall disruptions to daily activities and public order, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met late Tuesday with leadership of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The meeting, held ahead of today’s planned nationwide protest by organised Labour over insecurity, included representatives from key stakeholders across government and civil society.

Speaking to journalists after the discussions, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero said the union would return to its broader membership to decide on the next steps. “We came for consultation with the President, and we are finished. So we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow you’ll get the outcome,” he stated.

On whether the protest would proceed as previously announced, Ajaero clarified, “If I’m insisting or not insisting, I’ll communicate to you. It’s not an organization that one person rules. Let’s go back. Now you have a meeting of Labour and the governor’s forum. We’ll go back to the drawing board and digest all that Mr. President said to us, and move forward from there.”

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma, described the meeting as part of ongoing consultations, emphasizing the shared responsibility of government, Labour, and citizens. “Consultation is going on, we’re dialoguing. Like he said, at the end of the day, you’ll know what you’re supposed to know and what you want to know. We are here to serve the country; Labour, government, and the governed—all working in service to the nation,” he said.

Also weighing in, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeoch, described the meeting as a satisfying engagement. She highlighted the administration’s progress in stabilizing the economy as a positive message for Labour. “Citizens who are also members of the NLC wanted to see Mr. President, and they’ve seen him. They are happy they’ve had firsthand assurance that the President has driven the economy out of the woods. So it’s very good news,” she said.

The consultations signal a strategic dialogue aimed at balancing public concerns over insecurity with the government’s efforts to maintain economic stability, with the outcome of Labour’s next move expected soon.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.