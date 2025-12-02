Tinubu Meets Governor Otti Over Efforts to Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today met with Abia State Governor Alex Chioma Otti at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a high-level discussion concerning ongoing efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The meeting comes just days after Governor Otti visited Kanu at a prison facility in Sokoto State, where he is currently serving a life sentence.

During the prison visit, Otti was accompanied by Emmanuel Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN), and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma. Representatives of the Sokoto State Government were also present.

Governor Otti had previously stated that his administration was implementing a coordinated strategy to secure Kanu’s release, describing the matter as a priority for Abia State.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on, the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said via his media aide.

Tuesday’s meeting with President Tinubu is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to achieve a political and legal resolution to Kanu’s case.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.