Tinubu Lauds NGX ₦100trn Milestone, Urges Greater Local Investment

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 8, 2026 (NAN) President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended corporate Nigeria, citizens, and capital market stakeholders for helping the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) surpass the historic ₦100 trillion market capitalisation mark.

The President, through a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, described the milestone as a strong signal of investor confidence and renewed faith in Nigeria’s economic direction.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to increase domestic investment, stressing that 2026 would deliver stronger returns as ongoing reforms continue to mature.

“With the NGX crossing the historic ₦100 trillion market capitalisation mark, Nigeria is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation,” the President said.

He highlighted that in 2025, the NGX All-Share Index closed with a 51.19 per cent return, outperforming global benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.

According to Tinubu, this robust stock market performance reflects confidence in the broader economy and validates ongoing economic reforms. He cited strong performance across industry, banking, technology, and infrastructure sectors.

“Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored. It is now a compelling destination where value is being discovered,” he added.

The President also noted a pipeline of new listings, including energy firms, telecoms, technology companies, and infrastructure players, which would further boost capitalisation and deepen democratic ownership of the economy.

Tinubu highlighted positive macroeconomic outcomes, including a drop in inflation from 34.8% in December 2024 to 14.45% in November 2025, projecting further declines in 2026 to enhance living standards and GDP growth.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s external position, with a $16 billion current account surplus in 2024 and projections of $18.81 billion in 2026, alongside foreign reserves exceeding $45 billion and expected to top $50 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-oil exports surged by 48 per cent by Q3 2025, totaling ₦9.2 trillion, with exports to Africa up 97 per cent and manufacturing exports rising 67 per cent year-on-year.

Tinubu further highlighted national infrastructure developments, including the Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry superhighways, alongside improvements in healthcare, medical tourism, and education financing through NELFUND.