Tinubu Joins ECOWAS Virtual Summit to Address Guinea-Bissau Military Coup

ABUJA, Nov. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in an extraordinary virtual summit of ECOWAS today to address the unfolding political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, where military officers seized power following a disputed presidential election. Joining fellow West African leaders via Zoom, Tinubu discussed coordinated regional measures aimed at restoring constitutional order and maintaining stability in the West African nation.

The extraordinary meeting came a day after military officers in Guinea-Bissau announced they had assumed full control of the government, suspended the electoral process, closed borders, and detained senior political figures, including the incumbent president. The takeover occurred just as provisional election results were due, heightening tensions in a country with a long history of political instability.

ECOWAS, together with African Union observers, condemned the coup as a “blatant disruption of the democratic process” and called for the immediate release of detained officials. Nigeria also issued a statement denouncing the military intervention, warning that it threatens regional stability and violates ECOWAS protocols on democratic governance.

The summit underscored the urgent need for a collective West African response to prevent further escalation. Analysts note that Guinea-Bissau’s fragile institutions and recurrent political crises have made the country particularly vulnerable to unconstitutional power shifts. ECOWAS leaders, including Tinubu, are reportedly considering a combination of diplomatic engagement, sanctions, and pressure on the military junta to respect the electoral outcome.

The crisis in Guinea-Bissau highlights the ongoing challenges facing democratic consolidation in parts of West Africa. The swift convening of ECOWAS leaders reflects a regional commitment to uphold constitutional governance, though the effectiveness of any intervention will depend on the military’s willingness to negotiate and comply with democratic norms.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.