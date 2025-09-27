Tinubu in Lagos on working visit, to inaugurate projects in Imo Tuesday

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State on a working visit, ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, scheduled to be marked with modest national celebrations.

Naija247news gathered that the President touched down in Lagos on Friday, September 27, 2025, after concluding a high-profile engagement in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the coronation ceremony of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu’s visit to Lagos is in line with ongoing preparations for a “low-key 65th Independence Anniversary,” reflecting a more austere tone compared to previous celebrations.

Naija247news understands that while in Lagos, the President is expected to engage key stakeholders in Nigeria’s private sector and hold strategic meetings with top-ranking government officials. These meetings are reportedly aimed at strengthening public-private collaboration to address economic challenges and drive national development.

“While in Lagos, President Tinubu would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials,” Onanuga stated in a press release obtained by Naija247news.

Naija247news also gathered that the President will travel to Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, where he is scheduled to commission a series of infrastructure projects completed under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The presidency confirmed that the visit to Imo is part of Tinubu’s broader agenda to spotlight developmental milestones across states, as part of the Independence anniversary activities.

In addition to his engagements in Lagos and Imo, Naija247news reports that President Tinubu will formally inaugurate the newly remodelled National Theatre in Lagos. The iconic structure, which underwent extensive renovations, was renamed in July 2024 as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate.

Naija247news understands that the commissioning of the cultural hub is expected to signal renewed government focus on Nigeria’s creative economy as a critical non-oil growth sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.