Tinubu Holds Private Luncheon with Rwanda’s Kagame in Paris Ahead of Abu Dhabi Summit

Paris, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — President Bola Tinubu held a private luncheon on Sunday with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda during his visit to France, exchanging ideas on global affairs and strategies to advance Africa’s interests.

Photos from the meeting were shared by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, showing the two leaders in cordial discussions. The luncheon marks part of Tinubu’s European trip, which he began on December 28, 2025, ahead of his official engagement at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Onanuga, “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.”

The week-long summit is an annual event that brings together leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development. The 2026 edition, themed ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,’ aims to connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, demonstrating pathways for global progress.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the summit.

