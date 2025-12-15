Tinubu Holds First Security Chiefs Meeting Since Musa’s Appointment Amid Ongoing Kidnappings

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2025 – President Bola Tinubu convened a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s Service Chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Monday evening, marking his first engagement with the military high command since General Christopher Musa (retd.) was sworn in as Minister of Defence on December 4.

Our correspondent observed that the meeting began around 6:01 p.m. local time as the security chiefs arrived at the forecourt and were ushered into the President’s office. The agenda of the meeting has not been made public, but it comes at a critical time for national security.

The engagement coincides with the ongoing crisis involving 115 students kidnapped from a Catholic boarding school in November, who remain in captivity. Analysts suggest that the meeting may focus on strategies to secure their release and strengthen nationwide counter-kidnapping measures.

The meeting also follows several recent security decisions by the Tinubu administration. On November 26, the President declared a national security emergency and ordered fresh recruitment into security agencies, alongside the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP protection duties to bolster operational capacity across the country.

Additionally, the Senate recently approved Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin Republic in response to an attempted coup, underscoring regional security concerns.

While details remain sparse, the meeting signals the President’s intent to engage directly with top military leadership as he navigates complex domestic and regional security challenges.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.