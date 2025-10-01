Tinubu Highlights Nigeria’s Achievements at 65

1st, October 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu has highlighted 12 major achievements of his administration in his Independence Day speech, marking Nigeria’s 65th anniversary. The President emphasized the progress made in various sectors, showcasing the country’s growth and development.

Economic Progress

Tinubu pointed out several economic milestones, including a record-breaking increase in non-oil revenue, which reached the 2025 target by August with over N20 trillion raised. He also noted that the country has restored its fiscal health, reducing the debt service-to-revenue ratio and paying down “Ways and Means” advances. Additionally, Nigeria’s external reserves have increased to $42.03 billion, the highest since 2019.

Infrastructure and Energy

The President highlighted notable infrastructure projects, including the Kano-Kastina-Maradi Standard Gauge rail project and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. He also emphasized the growth in rail and water transport, which have increased by over 40% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, Tinubu noted that oil production has rebounded to 1.68 million barrels per day, and coal mining has recovered dramatically.

Social Investments and Security

Tinubu emphasized the administration’s commitment to social investments, including the disbursement of N330 billion to eight million households under the social investment programme. He also highlighted the progress made in improving security, with security agencies winning the war against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.

Economic Growth and Stability

The President’s administration has also focused on promoting economic growth and stability. With a GDP growth rate of 4.23% in the second quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s economy is showing signs of resilience and recovery. This growth is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, particularly in terms of job creation and poverty reduction.

Looking to the Future

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, the President’s achievements serve as a foundation for future growth and development. With a renewed focus on infrastructure, security, and social investments, Nigeria is poised to become a major player in the global economy. The President’s vision for a prosperous and stable Nigeria is one that Nigerians can rally behind, and it is expected that the administration will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, President Tinubu’s speech highlights the country’s progress and achievements under his administration. With a focus on economic growth, infrastructure development, and social investments, Nigeria is poised for continued growth and development in the years to come.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.