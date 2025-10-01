Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Tinubu Highlights Nigeria’s Achievements at 65

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1st, October 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu has highlighted 12 major achievements of his administration in his Independence Day speech, marking Nigeria’s 65th anniversary. The President emphasized the progress made in various sectors, showcasing the country’s growth and development.

Economic Progress

Tinubu pointed out several economic milestones, including a record-breaking increase in non-oil revenue, which reached the 2025 target by August with over N20 trillion raised. He also noted that the country has restored its fiscal health, reducing the debt service-to-revenue ratio and paying down “Ways and Means” advances. Additionally, Nigeria’s external reserves have increased to $42.03 billion, the highest since 2019.

Infrastructure and Energy

The President highlighted notable infrastructure projects, including the Kano-Kastina-Maradi Standard Gauge rail project and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. He also emphasized the growth in rail and water transport, which have increased by over 40% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, Tinubu noted that oil production has rebounded to 1.68 million barrels per day, and coal mining has recovered dramatically.

Social Investments and Security

Tinubu emphasized the administration’s commitment to social investments, including the disbursement of N330 billion to eight million households under the social investment programme. He also highlighted the progress made in improving security, with security agencies winning the war against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.

Economic Growth and Stability

The President’s administration has also focused on promoting economic growth and stability. With a GDP growth rate of 4.23% in the second quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s economy is showing signs of resilience and recovery. This growth is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, particularly in terms of job creation and poverty reduction.

Looking to the Future

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, the President’s achievements serve as a foundation for future growth and development. With a renewed focus on infrastructure, security, and social investments, Nigeria is poised to become a major player in the global economy. The President’s vision for a prosperous and stable Nigeria is one that Nigerians can rally behind, and it is expected that the administration will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, President Tinubu’s speech highlights the country’s progress and achievements under his administration. With a focus on economic growth, infrastructure development, and social investments, Nigeria is poised for continued growth and development in the years to come.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Victor Osimhen’s Penalty Fires Galatasaray Past Liverpool in Istanbul Thriller
Next article
‘Buy Nigerian, Build Nigerian’: Tinubu’s Call to Action on Independence Day
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASI closes green in September, posts 18.95% gain in Q3

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
A major shareholder in The Initiates Plc (TIP), Mr....

Nigeria @ 65: FCT One of Nigeria’s Safest Places — Wike

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister...

Dangote Group agrees to redeploy workers sacked by refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Group has agreed to...

Chelsea’s Narrow Win: Maresca Identifies Key Areas for Improvement

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
1st, October 2025/Naija 247news Chelsea's 1-0 win over Benfica in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ASI closes green in September, posts 18.95% gain in Q3

Markets 0
A major shareholder in The Initiates Plc (TIP), Mr....

Nigeria @ 65: FCT One of Nigeria’s Safest Places — Wike

Top Stories 0
As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister...

Dangote Group agrees to redeploy workers sacked by refinery

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Group has agreed to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria