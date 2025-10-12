Tinubu Heads to Rome for Aqaba Process Summit as Nigeria Seeks Stronger Global Security Partnerships

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday, October 12, for Rome, Italy, to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Meeting, a high-level counterterrorism forum convened by King Abdullah II of Jordan and co-hosted by the Italian Government, with a dedicated focus on the evolving security crisis in West Africa.

The summit, scheduled to commence on October 14, will assemble world leaders, intelligence chiefs, and defence ministers to confront the spiralling threat of terrorism, organized crime, and maritime insecurity that now stretch from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea.

Nigeria’s Security Diplomacy at a Crossroads

For President Tinubu, the Rome meeting comes at a pivotal time. Nigeria continues to grapple with entrenched insurgencies, the reemergence of cross-border banditry, and an alarming expansion of extremist networks across the Sahel corridor.

The Aqaba Process, launched in 2015, has become one of the most credible international mechanisms for synchronizing global counterterrorism responses and bridging intelligence gaps between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

By attending, Tinubu signals Nigeria’s intent to reposition itself not just as a frontline victim of terrorism but as a strategic anchor for West African security cooperation.

According to the Nigerian Presidency, discussions will emphasize joint operations, intelligence sharing, and regional defence architecture — particularly the link between land-based insurgencies and maritime piracy that threatens shipping routes and oil installations along the Gulf of Guinea.

Expanding the Fight from Land to Sea — and Cyberspace

Beyond the battlefield, this year’s Aqaba session will also tackle digital radicalisation, which has allowed extremist groups to recruit and fundraise across borders through social media networks and encrypted messaging platforms.

Delegates are expected to propose joint frameworks to counter online propaganda, dismantle digital financial pipelines, and strengthen cyber-monitoring tools that track terrorist communications.

For West African nations, the stakes are high: the continued spread of groups linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda threatens to collapse fragile regional economies already struggling under inflation, currency devaluation, and rising unemployment.

Nigeria’s Delegation and Bilateral Priorities

Tinubu’s delegation includes some of Nigeria’s most senior security and diplomatic figures — among them Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

On the sidelines of the plenary, Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from Italy, Jordan, France, and Egypt, focusing on security assistance, military technology transfer, and humanitarian coordination in the Sahel.

Nigeria’s participation could also help galvanize European investment into multinational joint task forces operating along the Lake Chad Basin and revive commitments to regional peacekeeping logistics that have waned in recent years.

Why the Aqaba Process Matters

The Aqaba Process has evolved into a critical bridge between African states and global counterterrorism partners. Initially created to enhance coordination between Middle Eastern militaries, it now serves as a platform for transregional cooperation — linking African, European, and Arab security structures in a single network.

For Nigeria, whose internal security architecture remains overstretched, the meeting represents an opportunity to secure renewed international backing for intelligence capacity-building, equipment supply, and humanitarian recovery in communities devastated by extremist violence.

Geopolitical and Domestic Stakes

The Rome meeting comes amid growing geopolitical competition in Africa — as the U.S., Russia, China, and European Union jostle for influence in regional security affairs.

Tinubu’s presence at the summit underscores his administration’s commitment to multilateral engagement and the recognition that Nigeria’s national security is inseparable from regional stability.

At home, the trip also serves as a statement of intent — that despite economic headwinds and fiscal reform pressures, the Tinubu government intends to remain actively engaged in global security diplomacy, projecting Nigeria as both a victim and a solution-provider in the war on terror.

