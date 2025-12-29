Tinubu has done very well for his reelection in 2027- Onuigbo

A former federal lawmaker, Chief Sam Onuigbo, has expressed strong optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general election, citing what he described as bold reforms and measurable economic progress under the current administration.

Onuigbo made the assertion on Sunday during a family thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Obuohia Obi-Ibere, in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State. He spoke while addressing journalists shortly after the church service.

Naija247news gathered that the former lawmaker based his confidence on what he described as far-reaching policy decisions taken by President Tinubu, which he said were geared towards repositioning Nigeria for prosperity, economic growth and improved security.

According to Naija247news, Onuigbo, who currently represents the South-East on the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission, acknowledged that Nigeria was facing economic and social challenges but maintained that the President had shown leadership capacity within his first two years in office.

He said Nigerians should assess the administration objectively and recognise the progress made so far in stabilising the economy and restoring public confidence.

Naija247news understands that the former legislator pointed to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics to support his claims, noting that food prices and inflation figures had shown steady declines in recent months.

Onuigbo also referenced the unification of foreign exchange rates as a major economic reform that had helped restore investor confidence and reduce market distortions.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that in 2027, Tinubu will be re-elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

According to Naija247news, Onuigbo further highlighted improvements in fuel availability, noting that Nigerians did not experience fuel scarcity during the festive period, a development he described as a significant departure from past experiences.

He said the absence of fuel queues and the need for residents to search for petrol with jerry cans during the holidays reflected positive shifts in the downstream petroleum sector.

“These are upward economic movements. So, I am convinced that he will be re-elected,” Onuigbo added.

The former lawmaker, who served two terms representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, said the thanksgiving service was organised to honour God for His mercies upon him and his family.

He reflected on his personal journey, describing it as one marked by humble beginnings, political struggles and perseverance.

Naija247news reports that Onuigbo said he and his family had overcome numerous challenges, including political setbacks, attributing their resilience and progress to divine intervention.

“We have been through a lot, including a series of political challenges, but in all these, God saw us through. That is why we have come to show gratitude,” he said.

In appreciation of what he described as God’s blessings in his life, Onuigbo pledged to rebuild the Methodist Church in his community, a gesture he said was aimed at giving back and supporting the spiritual growth of the people.

In his sermon, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Aba, urged members of the congregation to cultivate the habit of gratitude, stressing that thanksgiving remained central to the Christian faith.

Naija247news gathered that Aba referenced the biblical account of the ten lepers in the Gospel of Luke Chapter 17, noting that only one returned to give thanks after being healed.

He said God values a grateful heart and encourages believers to acknowledge divine intervention in their lives.

The prelate commended Onuigbo for recognising his humble beginnings and for publicly expressing gratitude to God, urging others to emulate the gesture in their personal and professional lives.

Naija247news reports that the thanksgiving ceremony attracted several dignitaries from across the political and social spectrum, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, the Senator representing Abia Central, Austin Akobundu, and other prominent personalities.

