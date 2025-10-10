Tinubu Grants Presidential Pardon to Herbert Macaulay, Mamman Vatsa, and 173 Others — Council of State Approves Prerogative of Mercy

ABUJA — Naija247news

In a historic move symbolizing reconciliation and justice, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the presidential prerogative of mercy for 175 Nigerians, including two of the country’s most symbolic figures — Herbert Macaulay, the father of Nigerian nationalism, and Maj.-Gen. Mamman Vatsa (retd.), the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory executed in 1986.

The announcement followed the Council of State meeting held Thursday at the State House, Abuja, where Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), presented the report of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy. The Council unanimously endorsed Tinubu’s recommendation to exercise clemency across several categories of convicts.

According to officials familiar with the decision, 82 inmates were granted full pardons, 65 had their sentences reduced, and seven death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, reflecting what government sources described as the President’s “commitment to justice and correctional reform.”

Historic Clemency for Macaulay and Vatsa

Among the beneficiaries, the inclusion of Herbert Samuel Heelas Macaulay and Maj.-Gen. Mamman Jiya Vatsa stands out for its deep historical resonance.

Macaulay, revered as “the father of Nigerian nationalism,” was twice imprisoned by colonial authorities for charges widely regarded as politically motivated. In 1913, he was convicted for alleged misappropriation while serving as an estate administrator. In 1928, he was sentenced again—this time for sedition—after his newspaper, the Lagos Daily News, published articles critical of British colonial rule during the Eleko (Oba of Lagos) agitation.

Historians have long described Macaulay’s trials as part of Britain’s broader effort to suppress nationalist voices in early 20th-century Lagos. His posthumous pardon, nearly a century later, is seen as symbolic redress for one of Nigeria’s foundational patriots.

Maj.-Gen. Mamman Vatsa, a poet, soldier, and member of the Supreme Military Council under General Ibrahim Babangida, served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory before his dramatic fall from grace. He was arrested and executed by firing squad on March 5, 1986, after being convicted by a secret military tribunal of plotting a coup against Babangida—his childhood friend and classmate.

The case remains one of Nigeria’s most controversial political trials, with human rights advocates and veterans repeatedly calling for his exoneration. Thursday’s announcement finally grants the long-sought posthumous pardon for Vatsa’s legacy as both a literary figure and reform-minded officer.

Reform and Reconciliation

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said the decision aligns with President Tinubu’s reform agenda for Nigeria’s justice and correctional systems.

“Eighty-two inmates were granted full pardon, sixty-five had their sentences reduced, and seven death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment. The decision underscores the President’s commitment to justice, fairness, and correctional reform,”

— Governor Uba Sani told journalists.

The Council of State, chaired by President Tinubu, also ratified key federal appointments during the session, including Dr. Aminu Yusuf (Niger State) as Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) and Tonge Bularafa (Yobe State) as Federal Commissioner in the Commission. Both received unanimous approval.

A Symbolic Moment for National Healing

Political analysts and civil society groups have hailed the development as a bold gesture toward national healing, especially amid renewed debates about Nigeria’s historical injustices and the government’s efforts to reform its criminal justice framework.

For many Nigerians, the inclusion of iconic names such as Macaulay and Vatsa transforms what could have been a routine bureaucratic action into a powerful statement of reconciliation and historical restoration.

“This is not just a pardon — it is a moral correction, a national acknowledgment of those wronged by the system,”

said one senior historian at the University of Lagos, describing the move as “a bridge between colonial injustice and modern constitutional mercy.”

With Thursday’s decision, the Tinubu administration has placed the prerogative of mercy at the heart of its justice policy, signaling a shift toward restorative justice and humane correctional reform.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.