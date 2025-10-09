Menu
Bola Tinubu Presidency

Tinubu Grants Presidential Mercy to 175 Nigerians, Including Herbert Macaulay and Mamman Vatsa

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Abuja, Nigeria – 9 October 2025 – In a landmark exercise of the presidential prerogative of mercy, President Bola Tinubu, through the Council of State, has granted pardons and sentence commutations to 175 individuals across various categories. The decision was announced following a presentation by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at Thursday’s meeting of the Council of State held at the State House, Abuja.

According to sources who attended the meeting, the beneficiaries include prominent historical figures such as Herbert Macaulay, widely regarded as the “father of Nigerian nationalism,” and Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa (retd), former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister under the Babangida military administration. Members of the Ogoni Nine and Ogoni Four—activists historically persecuted for their environmental and political advocacy—also received presidential clemency.

Historical Figures Receive Posthumous Pardons

Herbert Macaulay (1864–1946) was a pioneering nationalist, engineer, and journalist who played a central role in Nigeria’s early struggle against colonial rule. Macaulay was twice convicted by colonial authorities. In 1913, while practicing as a surveyor, he was tried and sentenced for misappropriating funds from an estate he administered—a case historians argue was politically motivated. In 1928, following provocative reports published by his Lagos Daily News during the Eleko (Oba of Lagos) agitation, he was convicted of sedition in what came to be known as the “Gunpowder Plot” case, receiving six months’ imprisonment with hard labor. His posthumous pardon signals a recognition of his role in Nigeria’s fight for independence and the historical controversies surrounding his convictions.

Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa, a poet, former FCT minister, and member of the Supreme Military Council, was executed on 5 March 1986 after a secret military tribunal convicted him of treason over an alleged coup against then military ruler Ibrahim Babangida. The trial, and subsequent execution, have been a source of controversy and calls for a posthumous pardon for decades. The presidential clemency granted to Vatsa closes a longstanding chapter of historical grievance.

Scope of Clemency

Out of the 175 beneficiaries, 82 inmates were granted full presidential pardons, 65 had their sentences reduced, and seven death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment. Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, described the exercise as a demonstration of the President’s commitment to justice and correctional reform. “82 of the inmates were granted full pardon, 65 had their sentences reduced, while seven death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment,” Governor Sani said.

While the full list of beneficiaries is yet to be released, insiders indicate that the clemency spans a broad spectrum, including historical figures, political prisoners, and other categories of convicts whose sentences are considered deserving of review.

Council of State Approvals

The Council of State meeting, chaired by President Tinubu, also ratified key appointments in line with administrative requirements. Dr. Aminu Yusuf of Niger State was approved as Chairman of the National Population Commission, while Tonge Bularafa was confirmed as Federal Commissioner representing Yobe State in the Commission. Both appointments received unanimous approval from Council members.

Significance and Implications

Experts note that the exercise of the prerogative of mercy is a constitutional tool that allows the President to correct injustices, provide relief to deserving convicts, and promote national reconciliation. Legal analysts suggest that posthumous pardons, such as those for Macaulay and Vatsa, carry symbolic weight in acknowledging historical wrongs and reconciling past controversies with present-day justice.

The inclusion of members of the Ogoni Nine and Ogoni Four highlights the administration’s recognition of historical and environmental justice issues. These individuals had faced imprisonment and persecution for activism in the Niger Delta region, raising issues of human rights and state accountability.

Observers also note that the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment reflects ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, emphasizing rehabilitation and corrective justice rather than purely punitive measures.

The Tinubu administration has framed this exercise as part of a broader commitment to judicial fairness, correctional reform, and national healing. Further details, including the complete list of beneficiaries and categories of clemency, are expected to be released by the State House in the coming days.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

