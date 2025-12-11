Tinubu Govt to Recruit 50,000 Police Constables as PSC Opens Portal December 15

The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commence one of the largest police recruitment exercises in recent years, with the Police Service Commission (PSC) announcing the engagement of 50,000 new police constables across the country. The recruitment portal, according to the PSC, will officially open on December 15, 2025, and will run until January 25, 2026.

Naija247News gathered that this move is part of the administration’s broader strategy to strengthen internal security, enhance community policing, and boost the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in response to growing security concerns nationwide. The PSC emphasised that the process will be transparent, merit-driven, and free of charge, warning applicants to avoid fraudsters who may attempt to exploit the process.

Naija247News understands that the commission has released detailed requirements for prospective applicants. For the General Duty cadre, applicants must possess at least five credits in WAEC, NECO, or equivalent examinations, including Mathematics and English, obtained in no more than two sittings. For the Specialist cadre, applicants must have a minimum of four credits including English and Mathematics, alongside proof of relevant professional training, valid trade certificates, and at least three years of practical working experience.

Additional eligibility criteria require applicants to be Nigerian citizens by birth, medically and physically fit, with age limits set between 18 and 25 years for General Duty applicants, and 18 to 28 years for Specialist roles. Height requirements have been fixed at 1.67m for male candidates and 1.64m for female candidates, though these apply specifically to General Duty applicants.

Naija247News reports that all applications will be submitted exclusively through the official PSC online portal, and no physical or manual submissions will be entertained. Applicants must also undergo physical screening, aptitude tests, medical checks, and background verification as part of the selection process.

Security analysts note that the recruitment of 50,000 constables marks a significant step toward addressing manpower shortages in the NPF and improving public safety in rural and urban areas. The initiative is also expected to provide employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, while supporting the federal government’s ongoing efforts to stabilise and secure the country.

Naija247News gathered that the PSC will release further guidelines as the portal opens, reaffirming government’s commitment to a professional, accountable, and community-responsive police force.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.