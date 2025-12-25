Tinubu Felicitates Christians, Calls for Peace and Unity in 2025 Christmas Message

Abuja, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, calling for renewed love, peace, tolerance, and national unity during the festive season. In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message, the President urged Nigerians to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and recommit to the values of compassion, mutual respect, and coexistence.

Tinubu thanked Nigerians for the opportunity to lead the country and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting religious freedom and securing the rights of all citizens irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or region. He emphasized that no Nigerian should face discrimination for practising their religion, stressing that “love for God and love for humanity is at the heart of all the great faiths.”

The President acknowledged the role of Christians in national development, noting that the Gospel’s message of hope has continued to inspire acts of charity, community service and care for the vulnerable. He praised religious institutions and individuals who work tirelessly to promote peace in their communities.

“Since I assumed office in 2023, I have continually reassured Nigerians of our unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation,” he said, adding that his government would continue engagements with faith leaders to tackle intolerance and strengthen peacebuilding initiatives.

Tinubu also appealed to millions of Nigerians travelling for the holidays to maintain discipline on the highways and remain safety-conscious. He wished citizens safe journeys and a peaceful celebration, expressing confidence that Nigeria would overcome present challenges through collective effort and trust in God.

“With confidence in divine providence and our collective strength, we will continue the work of building a greater Nigeria, one that future generations will be proud of,” he concluded.

The President wished the nation a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.