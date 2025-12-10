Tinubu Directs NEC Meeting to Address Open-Grazing Crisis Amid Rising Violence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting focused solely on addressing Nigeria’s long-running open-grazing crisis, amid persistent and deadly clashes between farmers and herders across several states.

The directive comes as the government seeks to fast-track a sustainable solution to the contentious issue of ranching, which has sparked renewed tensions and violent confrontations nationwide. No official date has yet been set for the NEC gathering.

Earlier reports by Naija247news indicated that President Tinubu had instructed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to begin immediate training, arming, and deployment of additional forest guards across the country as part of renewed efforts to tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the President emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated response to rising insecurity.

Tinubu noted, “We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism. We need all the forces we can utilize. We need to protect our people.”

According to the presidency, the country continues to battle rampant cases of kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism, requiring an aggressive and unified approach from all relevant agencies.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.