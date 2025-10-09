Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over a crucial Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he is expected to formally present three nominees for consideration as the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) — one of the most consequential appointments in Nigeria’s democracy.

The hybrid session, which began at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, comes barely 48 hours after Prof. Mahmood Yakubucompleted his decade-long tenure as INEC Chairman. Yakubu’s exit marks the end of a 10-year era that spanned two administrations and oversaw three general elections, including the high-stakes 2023 polls.

Three Nominees for Consideration

According to a draft agenda seen by Naija247news before the meeting entered a closed-door session, President Tinubu is presenting three nominees for the Council’s consideration:

Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) — a respected constitutional law scholar from the University of Jos.

Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Liman — serving Justice of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

Prof. Lai Olurede — former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, and an expert in electoral management.

All three nominees possess strong legal and academic backgrounds, aligning with Tinubu’s earlier promise to appoint a “credible, reform-minded, and constitutionally grounded” electoral umpire.

Naija247news gathered that the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies had earlier conducted background checks on at least five shortlisted candidates, narrowing the list to the three names now before the Council.

Attendance: National Leaders and Former Presidents Join Session

The meeting drew an impressive lineup of national leaders. Present physically are:

Vice President Kashim Shettima ,

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) , George Akume,

National Security Adviser (NSA) , Nuhu Ribadu,

Attorney-General of the Federation , Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also attending are Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and several state governors, many represented by their deputies.

Virtually joining the session are former Heads of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), while former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan had yet to log in at the time of filing this report.

Council of State: Constitutional Role and Advisory Mandate

Established under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution, the Council of State serves as an advisory body to the President on key national issues. Its constitutional mandate includes providing counsel on:

Appointment of the INEC Chairman and Commissioners,

Members of the National Population Commission ,

National Judicial Council , and

Matters relating to national security, population census, and state creation.

Thursday’s meeting marks Tinubu’s second Council of State session since assuming office in May 2023. The first was held in August 2024, at the height of nationwide protests over rising inflation and food insecurity.

End of an Era: Mahmood Yakubu’s 10-Year Tenure

The latest meeting follows the official exit of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whose two-term leadership of INEC began in 2015 under the Buhari administration. During his decade-long stewardship, Yakubu supervised three general elections (2019, 2023, and 2024 off-cycle polls) and several governorship contests.

Despite controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election, Yakubu is widely credited with digital innovations, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal, which reshaped Nigeria’s electoral process.

Political observers note that Tinubu’s next appointment will determine INEC’s credibility heading into the 2027 general elections — a period expected to test the resilience of Nigeria’s democracy and public trust in electoral institutions.

Experts React: The Stakes Are High

Political analysts and governance experts say the decision before the Council of State carries significant implications for Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.

According to Dr. Kemi Adegoke, a political scientist at the University of Lagos, the Tinubu administration “must resist the temptation to politicize the appointment.”

“The next INEC Chairman must be someone beyond reproach — independent-minded, courageous, and deeply grounded in the rule of law,” she told Naija247news.

“Nigeria cannot afford another credibility crisis heading into the 2027 elections.”

Similarly, Barrister Innocent Eze, a constitutional lawyer, argued that the shortlisted nominees “reflect Tinubu’s attempt to balance academic integrity with legal expertise,” but warned that “transparency in the confirmation process will be critical.”

“Nigerians are watching closely,” Eze said. “Beyond qualifications, what matters is whether the next INEC leader can restore confidence among voters and political stakeholders.”

Council Expected to Deliberate on Economy and Security

Beyond the INEC appointment, the President is expected to brief the Council on the state of the economy, security, and social welfare programs. Insiders say the meeting will also discuss fuel subsidy reforms, exchange rate stability, and ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

A senior presidency source told Naija247news that Tinubu intends to “use the Council as a platform for consensus-building” on key national challenges.

“The President believes the Council’s input will help refine his strategies on security, power reforms, and electoral credibility,” the source said.

Next Steps: Senate Confirmation to Follow

After the Council’s deliberations and recommendation, Tinubu is expected to forward his preferred nominee to the Senate for confirmation in accordance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution. The Senate, in turn, will subject the nominee to a public hearing and vetting process before formal approval.

Observers believe the speed and transparency of this process will send a strong message about Tinubu’s commitment to institutional independence.

“This appointment will test Tinubu’s reform credentials,” said Dr. Aisha Mohammed, Director at the Centre for Democratic Accountability.

“The INEC chairmanship is not just another bureaucratic role — it’s the cornerstone of Nigeria’s democratic integrity.”

Conclusion

As deliberations continue behind closed doors, the nation watches with bated breath. For Tinubu, the appointment represents both a political test and a legacy moment — one that could shape the credibility of future elections and the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy.

Whether the Council of State will unanimously endorse his preferred nominee remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the outcome of this meeting will echo far beyond the Villa’s walls.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.