Tinubu Arrives in Rome for Counter-Terrorism Meeting

Rome, Italy – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Rome to participate in the Aqaba Process heads-of-state and government-level meeting, a counter-terrorism initiative co-launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. The initiative, co-chaired by Jordan and Italy, focuses on addressing security crises in West Africa.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting, which will begin on October 14, brings together African heads of state, senior intelligence and military officials, as well as representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations. The gathering aims to discuss the evolving security landscape in West Africa, including the expansion of terrorist networks, the growing nexus between crime and terrorism, and the overlap between land-based insurgencies in the Sahel and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The meeting will enable participants to exchange assessments of the current security situation in West Africa and foster collaboration between regional and international partners to address cross-border security challenges,” the statement said.

Key agenda items include strategies to counter terrorist threats on land and at sea, as well as measures to disrupt online radicalization and digital networks facilitating terrorist propaganda and recruitment.

In addition to attending plenary sessions, President Tinubu will hold bilateral talks with other leaders to explore collaborative solutions for rising security challenges across the West African subregion.

Accompanying him are the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed; and other government officials.

The Aqaba Process, since its launch in 2015, has served as a platform for fostering regional cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and joint initiatives aimed at combating terrorism and enhancing stability in West Africa.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.