Tinubu arrives Abu Dhabi for 2026 Sustainability Week, seeks investment in green energy

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abu Dhabi, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — President Bola Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, an annual global forum addressing energy innovation and renewable energy financing.

The President’s aircraft touched down at Zayed International Airport around 11:30 pm local time, where he was received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tinubu is attending the summit at the official invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event brings together world leaders, industry experts, and civil society organisations to explore solutions for sustainable development and energy transitions.

According to Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit highlights the strengthening partnership between Nigeria and the UAE, particularly in green energy, investment, and economic cooperation.

During the summit, Tinubu is expected to promote Nigeria as a key player in sustainable development, encouraging foreign investment and partnerships that align with the country’s national growth priorities.

The 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” focuses on bridging the gap between climate ambitions and actionable solutions, emphasizing three pillars: innovation, finance, and people.

This engagement is part of the Nigerian government’s broader strategy to integrate renewable energy initiatives into its economic framework and position the country as a continental leader in sustainable development.