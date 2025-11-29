Tinubu Approves National Tax Policy Implementation Committee to Drive Landmark Tax Reforms

Committee chaired by Joseph Tegbe to ensure seamless execution of new Tax Acts, boost revenue mobilisation, and strengthen fiscal accountability across Nigeria

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Abuja, Nov. 28, 2025 (NAN) — President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), a strategic body tasked with driving the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Tegbe, will ensure that the new tax laws are implemented coherently across all levels of government. Presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Onanuga said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, will oversee the committee’s activities. The NTPIC is expected to carry out extensive consultations with public and private sector stakeholders to ensure broad-based input and smooth execution of the reforms.

Tegbe, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, brings over 35 years of professional experience, including serving as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, will serve as Secretary, while other members include Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.

President Tinubu said the effective implementation of the new Tax Acts is central to the administration’s agenda for strengthening public finance management and creating a technology-driven, transparent tax system.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our commitment to building a fair and efficient tax framework that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses,” Tinubu said. “The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government.”

The committee’s mandate includes nationwide stakeholder engagement, public awareness campaigns, alignment of revenue and regulatory agencies, inter-agency coordination, and unified reporting throughout the transition to the new tax laws.

Tegbe expressed readiness to work diligently toward successful execution. “We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts. Our committee will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation and build public trust in the tax system,” he said.

Edun described the NTPIC as a significant step in resetting Nigeria’s national fiscal framework for inclusive economic growth. The committee is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages, reinforce accountability, and boost fiscal sustainability, reinforcing national development goals.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.