Tinubu approves establishment of committee to oversee implementation of tax reforms

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), a major step toward ensuring the full execution of his administration’s tax reforms in line with Nigeria’s economic development goals.

In a statement on Friday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the committee will drive the implementation of the new tax framework and align it with the aspirations of both the government and citizens. The committee will be chaired by Joseph Tegbe, Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), while Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, will supervise its operations.

Onanuga noted that the committee brings together top experts from tax administration, finance, law, the private sector, and civil society to ensure an inclusive, balanced, and effective execution of the new tax policies. He added that the NTPIC will engage in broad consultations across public and private sectors to capture diverse perspectives.

Tegbe, a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), has over 35 years of professional experience and previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa. Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, will serve as Secretary, with other members including Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.

Tinubu described the effective implementation of the new tax laws as essential for economic transformation, public finance management, investor confidence, and the overall stability of productive sectors. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports business growth while safeguarding citizens’ interests.

According to the presidency, the NTPIC will prioritise stakeholder engagement through nationwide consultations involving the private sector, professional bodies, and state governments, alongside public awareness campaigns to ensure smooth adoption of the new tax laws. The committee will also strengthen inter-agency collaboration by harmonising existing revenue frameworks, coordinating regulatory institutions, and ensuring unified oversight during the implementation phase.

Tegbe affirmed the committee’s readiness to work closely with all stakeholders to build public trust and ensure seamless execution of the new tax acts. Edun also commended the president for providing the authority and direction needed to reset Nigeria’s tax and fiscal policy frameworks for stronger economic growth.

The statement added that the NTPIC is expected to boost revenue mobilisation, minimise leakages, and enhance accountability, thereby supporting long-term fiscal sustainability and national development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.