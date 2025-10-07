Tinubu Approves ₦4tn Bond to Settle Power Sector Debts, Stabilise Electricity Market

Abuja | Naija247news — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a ₦4 trillion bond to clear verified debts owed to power generation companies (GenCos) and gas suppliers, in a decisive step to stabilise Nigeria’s electricity market and restore confidence in the sector.

The announcement was made by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja during the Nigeria Economic Summit Group’s Expert Forum on “Uninterrupted Power: The Industrial Imperative”, where he detailed ongoing reforms under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at achieving a sustainable and commercially viable power sector.

“To stabilise the market, Mr President has approved a ₦4 trillion bond to clear verified GenCo and gas supply debts,” Adelabu said.

“Alongside this, a targeted subsidy framework is being developed to protect vulnerable households and ensure a sustainable path toward full commercialisation.”

According to the minister, the bond is part of a comprehensive financial stabilisation plan designed to address legacy liabilities that have hindered investment, liquidity, and operational performance across the electricity value chain.

Adelabu highlighted that tariff policy reforms initiated by the government have already begun yielding measurable results, including improved reliability of power supply and reduced costs for industrial users.

He noted that the industry’s total revenue rose by 70 per cent to ₦1.7 trillion in 2024, with projections showing it could exceed ₦2 trillion in 2025, reflecting increased efficiency and cost recovery.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a transparent, stable, and investor-friendly electricity market, adding that the debt clearance would unlock liquidity and enable power producers to ramp up generation and maintenance efforts.

Adelabu also outlined ongoing infrastructure upgrades under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) — an ambitious programme targeted at modernising the grid, expanding generation capacity, and boosting transmission reliability.

“Under Phase Zero of the PPI, we have enhanced transmission capacity, grid stability, and overall system reliability, with over 700 megawatts of additional transmission capacity achieved,” he said.

“Contracts under Phase One — signed with Siemens Energy, CMEC, Elswedy Electric, and Power China — are expected to add 7,000 MW of operational capacity once implemented.”

In parallel, generation capacity is being bolstered through the rehabilitation of National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) plants to recover 345 MW, alongside the successful integration of the 700 MW Zungeru Hydropower Plantinto the national grid.

The minister reiterated that these combined reforms mark a crucial turning point for Nigeria’s struggling power industry — one long plagued by debts, tariff distortions, and infrastructure decay.

He urged industry stakeholders, investors, and development partners to collaborate with the government to accelerate the nation’s journey toward a stable, industrially competitive, and energy-secure future.

Analysis & Commentary

Analysts say the ₦4 trillion bond approval could restore investor confidence and liquidity to a sector responsible for over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s industrial bottlenecks. However, experts caution that transparency in debt verification, prudent fund management, and enforcement of commercial discipline will determine the long-term success of the initiative.

If effectively executed, the bond could pave the way for a reset of Nigeria’s power sector, which has lost over ₦2 trillion to unpaid invoices and energy shortfalls in the past five years.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.