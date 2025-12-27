Tinubu Approved U.S.-Assisted Precision Strike on ISIS Cells in Sokoto — Information Minister

ABUJA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Federal Government says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu granted express approval for the joint precision air strikes that neutralised Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist cells in Bauni Forest, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, in an operation carried out with support from the United States.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed on Friday that the strikes were executed after intelligence revealed the presence of foreign ISIS militants infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel, collaborating with local affiliates to plan large-scale attacks within the country.

The precision operation — conducted between 00:12 and 01:30 a.m. on Friday, December 26, 2025 — involved MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms deploying 16 GPS-guided munitions on identified targets. Idris said the attack was coordinated under established military command structures with full participation of the Nigerian Armed Forces, supervised by the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs alongside the Chief of Defence Staff.

“The strikes were launched from maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea after extensive intelligence gathering and reconnaissance,” Idris stated.

He disclosed that debris from expended weapons later fell in Jabo, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto, and Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel facility, but stressed that no civilian casualties were recorded, as emergency teams swiftly secured the areas.

Idris said the government remains resolute in its campaign to confront, degrade, and eliminate terrorist threats, especially transnational extremist networks seeking to destabilise Nigeria.

“Nigeria remains aligned with its strategic partners in coordinated actions to secure the region, protect lives and ensure lasting peace,” he added, urging citizens to remain calm and vigilant as counter-terrorism operations intensify. (NAN)

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.