BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Prof. Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman, Council of State Gives Unanimous Backing

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

ABUJA — In a major shift within Nigeria’s electoral leadership, the National Council of State has unanimously approved Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the completion of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s historic ten-year tenure.

The decision, which came after a closed-door session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, marks the beginning of what many analysts are calling “the North-Central era of electoral administration.” It is the first time in the commission’s history that a chairman will emerge from Kogi State or any part of the North-Central geopolitical zone.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy.

“In compliance with constitutional provisions, President Tinubu will now transmit the name of Professor Joash Amupitan to the Senate for confirmation,” the statement read.

Council of State’s Unanimous Decision

Sources at the meeting revealed that the President presented three nominees for consideration—Prof. Joash Amupitan, Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Liman, and Prof. Lai Olurede—before the council settled on Amupitan after an extensive deliberation.

The Council of State, a constitutionally recognized advisory body under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution, includes all former Presidents and Heads of State, as well as serving Governors, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During the meeting, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, described the appointee as “a man of integrity and intellect who understands both the letter and the spirit of the law.

A New Face for Nigeria’s Electoral Future

Born on April 25, 1967, in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Amupitan brings a strong academic pedigree to the role. A Professor of Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), he is widely respected for his work in corporate governance, evidence law, and company law.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) since 2014, he has been a consistent voice in Nigeria’s legal community, calling for institutional reforms that strengthen transparency and accountability.

“Professor Amupitan is both a scholar and a reformer,” said Dr. Musa Abubakar, a political science lecturer at the University of Abuja. “His understanding of legal frameworks and institutional governance could help INEC regain public confidence after years of skepticism.”

A Decade After Yakubu: Continuity or Change?

Amupitan succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who completed a decade-long tenure spanning two administrations and three general elections (2015, 2019, and 2023). Under Yakubu’s leadership, Nigeria introduced several electoral innovations, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), both aimed at enhancing transparency.

However, Yakubu’s final years in office were marked by mounting criticism from political actors and civil society groups over alleged irregularities in the 2023 general elections, which opposition parties claimed were marred by “technological lapses and logistical failures.”

“Amupitan’s appointment offers a chance to restore faith in the electoral system,” said Aisha Yusuf, a democracy activist with the Centre for Electoral Integrity (CEI). “Nigerians want an INEC Chairman who is not just legally sound but also morally grounded.”

Tinubu’s Strategic Pick

President Tinubu, who presented Amupitan’s name to the Council, emphasized that the nomination reflects his administration’s commitment to “merit, inclusiveness, and regional balance.”

He noted that Amupitan’s emergence aligns with constitutional provisions ensuring equitable representation across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Political observers believe the President’s choice is also strategic, aimed at bridging Nigeria’s deep-seated regional suspicions and injecting new credibility into INEC ahead of off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Edo (2026) and Ondo (2026), as well as preparations for the 2027 general elections.

“It’s not just about appointing another academic,” said Professor Sam Oyovbaire, a former Minister of Information. “Tinubu is signaling that he wants an election umpire who can withstand political pressure and deliver institutional reform.”

Amupitan’s Academic and Professional Journey

Professor Amupitan earned his LL.B from the University of Jos in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. He obtained an LL.M from UNIJOS in 1993 and completed his Ph.D. in 2007.

After his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation, he joined the University of Jos as a lecturer in 1989. His rise through the academic ranks was swift, marked by leadership positions including:

  • Head, Department of Public Law (2006–2008)

  • Dean, Faculty of Law (2008–2014)

  • Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014)

  • Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) (current)

Beyond academia, Amupitan has served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Osun State, and sits on the boards of several institutions, including the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) and Integrated Dairies Limited, Vom.

Publications and Thought Leadership

Amupitan is the author of several notable books and academic works, including:

  • Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008)

  • Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008)

  • Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013)

  • Principles of Company Law (2013)

His scholarship is credited with shaping contemporary Nigerian corporate and evidence law discourse, with many of his texts serving as standard references in Nigerian law faculties.

Challenges Ahead: Electoral Reform and Trust Deficit

While his appointment has drawn widespread commendation, experts warn that Amupitan faces daunting challenges — chief among them, restoring public confidence, enhancing institutional independence, and navigating Nigeria’s deeply polarized political environment.

“The credibility of the 2027 general election will depend largely on the reforms Amupitan implements in the next two years,” said Dr. Idayat Hassan, a senior fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD). “INEC must rebuild voter trust through transparency and operational efficiency.”

Critics have also urged the incoming chairman to prioritize electoral funding autonomy, timely logistics, and technology reliability, especially following controversies surrounding the BVAS system

Looking Ahead

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the choice of Professor Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman represents both a symbolic and practical test for the Tinubu administration.

For millions of Nigerians who have grown weary of post-election litigations and declining voter turnout, the hope is that Amupitan’s tenure will usher in a new era of integrity, professionalism, and technological transparency in Nigeria’s electoral process.

About the New INEC Chairman

  • Full Name: Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN

  • Date of Birth: April 25, 1967

  • Origin: Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA, Kogi State

  • Education: LL.B (1987), LL.M (1993), Ph.D (2007) – University of Jos

  • Specializations: Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance

  • Positions Held: DVC (Admin), UNIJOS; Pro-Chancellor, JABU

  • Family: Married with four children

Naija247news Editorial Analysis:

Professor Amupitan’s appointment comes at a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey. As a scholar and practitioner of law, his capacity to balance institutional independence with governmental cooperation will determine whether INEC can fulfill its constitutional duty as an impartial arbiter of Nigeria’s democratic will.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism.

