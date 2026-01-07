Tinubu Appoints Dr Olugbemisola Odusote as First Female Director-General of Nigerian Law School

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja / Lagos — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the historic appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, making her the first woman to lead the institutionsince its establishment in 1962.

The appointment, announced by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, takes effect from January 10, 2026, for a four-year term.

Dr Odusote, 54, currently serves as the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus of the Law School. She succeeds Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose eight-year tenure concludes on January 9, 2026.

“The appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote will mark a historic milestone for the institution,” the statement said.

Odusote’s academic journey began at Obafemi Awolowo University, where she earned her Bachelor of Laws (LLB)and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees, specialising in company and commercial law. She later obtained a PhD in Lawfrom the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Since joining the Nigerian Law School in 2001 as a lecturer, Odusote has held multiple key positions including Head of the Academic Department, Director of Academics, and Head of Campus. She also served briefly as a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University, UK, and has contributed extensively to local and international legal scholarship.

Her research interests cover public law and the administration of justice, and she has actively participated in committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

As Director-General, Dr Odusote will oversee the academic leadership, administrative management, and strategic direction of the Law School across all campuses. She will also serve as the primary liaison with the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association.

Dr Odusote’s appointment is widely seen as a landmark moment for gender inclusion in Nigeria’s legal education sector.

