Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Suspended in FCT

The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following a court order. This development comes as a relief to many motorists who had been frustrated with the enforcement.

The Court’s Directive

According to the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the suspension was necessitated by a Federal High Court order. The court had directed the Inspector General of Police to suspend the enforcement pending the determination of a suit challenging the policy. The police have chosen to comply with the court’s directive and await the final verdict.

Background to the Suspension

The tinted glass permit policy was introduced for security reasons, as some criminals had used vehicles with darkened windows to commit crimes. However, the policy has been met with criticism and challenges from motorists. With the court’s intervention, the police have been directed to suspend the enforcement until the matter is resolved.

Impact on Motorists

The suspension of the enforcement brings relief to motorists who had been harassed by law enforcement agents over the tinted glass issue. The public is eagerly awaiting the court’s final ruling on the matter, which will determine the future of the tinted glass permit policy.

The suspension of the tinted glass permit enforcement in the FCT is a temporary measure that will allow the court to determine the legality of the policy. Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief for now, but the issue is far from over. The court’s final verdict will have far-reaching implications for motorists and the security agencies.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.