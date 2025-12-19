TikToker Peller Apologises After Arrest Over Reckless Driving and Alleged Suicide Attempt in Lagos

Popular TikTok star Peller has issued a public apology following his arrest by the Lagos State Police Command over reckless driving and an alleged attempted suicide.

In a video message shared online, Peller said, “I am sorry, Nigerians. Please, I’m sorry. I will never do that again. I’m very sorry, please. For now, I am on medication. Once I am done with my medication, I will be online.”

The incident reportedly followed a recent breakup with his girlfriend, Jarvis, who cited Peller’s difficulties with emotional regulation as a reason for ending the relationship.

According to the Lagos State Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, when Peller drove recklessly while live-streaming on social media, causing a serious road crash along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. The police confirmed that his actions posed a danger to other road users and constituted a deliberate attempt to commit suicide.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation, and Peller is expected to be charged to court.

Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, warned social media influencers and content creators against promoting reckless behaviour online, stressing that such actions would not be tolerated

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.