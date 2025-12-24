TikTok Influencer Jarvis Opens Up About Emotional Aftermath of Breakup with Peller

TikTok personality Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has shared the emotional toll of her breakup with Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller.

In an Instagram video, Jarvis revealed that the split left her deeply hurt and emotionally shattered. The AI-themed influencer explained that despite skepticism from others, she has been motivating herself to stay strong and keep pushing forward.

Using a symbolic illustration, Jarvis compared her emotional state to a broken Christmas tree she was trying to set up, describing her life as scattered and in disarray. She emphasized that she is now focused on rebuilding her life from the ground up, equating the process to putting the tree back together.

Jarvis reflected on the lessons from pain, pressure, and heartbreak, noting that growth and success come with challenges. Her comments follow Peller’s recent accident, which she addressed while expressing concerns about being unfairly blamed for the incident.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.