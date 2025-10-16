Menu
National Politics

“Three More PDP Governors Will Soon Decamp — Fayose”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned that three more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are preparing to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further deepening the opposition party’s crisis.

Fayose made the disclosure on Wednesday, October 15, during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, following the recent resignation of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri from the PDP.

“Let me tell you, there are three more governors that will leave soon. There will be five remaining. The five remaining, one of them will struggle to catch the ticket, and they all know that the ticket is an ordinary tissue paper,” Fayose said.

The former governor accused some PDP leaders of sabotaging the party from within due to their obsession with controlling its structure. “They are largely killing the party because they want to control it. This is what happened in 2023,” he added.

Fayose also dismissed allegations that President Bola Tinubu is coercing opposition governors to defect, insisting that the moves are driven by personal ambition and political survival. “President Tinubu should not be blamed for PDP’s problems. The PDP is sick and remains perpetually sick without a cure in view,” he stated.

According to Fayose, the party’s crisis is largely self-inflicted. “Those who killed the party know themselves. There is a difference between a former governor and a sitting governor,” he said.

Although he remains a PDP member, Fayose emphasized that he bears no responsibility for resolving the party’s internal turmoil, arguing that the current leadership must be held accountable.

His comments come amid rising concern over the opposition’s weakening influence following recent defections by governors from Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States, signaling a potentially difficult road ahead for the PDP.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

