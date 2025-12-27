Three Bodies Recovered from Burnt Lagos Insurance Building as Rescue Efforts Continue

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the recovery of three bodies from the rubble of the Great Nigeria Insurance building in Lagos, following the devastating fire outbreak that engulfed the structure on December 24.

The Public Relations Officer of LASEMA, Mr Nosa Okunboron, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, noting that search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the incident.

Naija247news gathered that one of the bodies recovered was that of an adult female who was extricated from the collapsed structure and subsequently handed over to her husband. The agency also confirmed the recovery of a decapitated adult male with severed limbs, highlighting the severity of the inferno and the structural collapse it triggered.

According to Naija247news, another adult male victim was also recovered with his body intact, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded so far to three.

LASEMA further disclosed that a total of eight male victims, including a firefighter, were rescued from the scene with varying degrees of injuries. These victims were promptly transported to medical facilities for further treatment and observation.

Naija247news understands that emergency medical teams were swiftly deployed to the scene to stabilise injured victims before evacuation, as part of coordinated emergency response protocols.

The agency also confirmed that three male and two female victims who sustained minor injuries were treated on-site. After receiving first aid and medical evaluation, they were discharged without the need for hospital admission.

Naija247news reports that the rescue operation is being carried out by LASEMA Response Teams in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency responders have continued to comb through the debris of the burnt and partially collapsed building to ensure that no victims remain trapped under the rubble. Heavy-duty equipment and search tools are being deployed as responders work against time to conclude the operation safely.

According to Naija247news, officials at the scene confirmed that the fire, which broke out on Christmas Eve, caused extensive damage to the building, raising concerns over safety compliance and fire prevention measures in commercial structures across the state.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, relevant authorities are expected to commence a detailed investigation once search and rescue operations are concluded.

LASEMA assured residents and stakeholders that further updates would be provided as the operation progresses. The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property through rapid response, effective coordination and continuous improvement of emergency management systems in Lagos State.

The tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of fire safety awareness, building integrity and emergency preparedness, especially during festive periods when commercial activities are heightened.

Naija247news gathered that Lagos State emergency authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with rescue teams, while also reporting any relevant information that could aid ongoing operations.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.