Thousands of Gombe youth ascend Bima Hill as 2025 Hina Festival kicks off

GOMBE, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – No fewer than 6,445 youths mounted Bima Hill on Saturday to mark the 2025 Annual Cultural Festival of Hina Community in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The hill-climbing event, organised by the Hina Youth Forum (HYF), is part of efforts to foster unity and promote the community’s cultural heritage, with a series of activities spanning five days, including sporting events and cultural competitions among youths.

Bima Hill, with a prominence of 404 metres (1,325 feet), is the fourth-highest hill in Gombe State and the second-most prominent in Yamaltu/Deba. Nationally, it ranks 80th by prominence.

As part of the festival’s outreach initiatives, 317 residents of Hina Community benefited from free medical services, including screening and treatment for hypertension, diabetes, ulcers, malaria, typhoid, infections, and eye conditions.

“Laboratory tests were carried out, drugs were provided, vital signs monitored, and health talks delivered to improve nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene,” said HYF Chairman Umar Musa.

The forum also conducted National Identity Number (NIN) registration for around 400 residents to ensure compliance with national guidelines.

“This initiative ensures residents of all ages obtain their NIN in line with national directives,” Musa added.

The Hina Annual Festival combines cultural preservation, youth engagement, and community development, underscoring the role of local initiatives in promoting social cohesion and public welfare.

(NAN)

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.