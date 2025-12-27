‘This year will not see my end’, late Actress Allwell Ademola declared in last post before death

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola has died at the age of 43, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. Reports indicate she suffered a heart attack at her residence before being rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

In a video shared on Instagram just hours before her passing, Ademola sang a heartfelt prayer that now feels eerily prophetic: “In the name of Jesus, I will see the end of this year; this year will not see my end.” The video, initially intended as an end-of-year message, has since gone viral, becoming a poignant digital memorial.

Tributes poured in across social media following the news. Fellow actress Faithia Williams reacted on Instagram: “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell.” Mide Martins posted a photo of Ademola on Facebook, writing: “BLACK SATURDAY……This is not fair😭 May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell😭😭😭.”

Damola Olatunji shared a candlelight image captioned, “Life is a mirage,” while actress Bidemi Kosoko expressed disbelief: “No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name. I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/ aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to mourn her sudden passing, reflecting on her impact as an actress, filmmaker, and mentor in Nollywood. Her final post now resonates as a bittersweet farewell, emphasizing the legacy she leaves behind.

Allwell Ademola’s untimely death comes just days before the start of 2026, marking a tragic end to a year that she had hoped to survive, as expressed in her final words.

Yetunde Kolawale

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.