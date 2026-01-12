Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation Cost N43bn, CCTV Centre N2.5bn — Umahi

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Federal Government has disclosed that the total cost of rehabilitating the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State stood at N43 billion, while the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Centre installed on the bridge cost about N2.5 billion.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, made the clarification on Monday in Lagos while addressing journalists, following public reactions and reports surrounding the cost of the CCTV facility.

Naija247News gathered that the rehabilitation project covered extensive structural and safety upgrades on the strategic bridge, which serves as one of the busiest transport corridors in the country.

According to Umahi, the scope of work included the total rehabilitation of a 14-kilometre stretch of the bridge, measuring 14 metres in width across two carriageways.

He explained that the project also involved the rebuilding and repainting of damaged concrete components, replacement of expansion joints, and installation of solar-powered street lights along the bridge.

Umahi noted that the CCTV centre was an integral part of the rehabilitation contract, designed to enhance surveillance, safety and traffic monitoring on the bridge.

The minister stated that the total contract sum for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge was N43 billion, while the CCTV centre cost no more than N2.5 billion.

According to Naija247News, Umahi stressed that contrary to reports circulating in some quarters, the CCTV facility did not cost N40 billion.

He described such claims as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the figures being bandied about did not reflect the actual cost of the project.

Speaking during the inauguration of the CCTV centre on Sunday, Umahi said the current administration inherited severely deteriorated bridge infrastructure in Lagos when it assumed office in 2023.

He recalled that the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge and Iddo Bridge were in poor condition, with defects affecting the pavement surface, superstructure above the water and substructure beneath the water.

Naija247News understands that the president subsequently directed a comprehensive re-evaluation and total rehabilitation of the affected bridge surfaces, including the replacement of worn-out expansion joints.

Also speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olufemi Dare, described the CCTV centre as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Dare disclosed that surveillance equipment for the bridge includes a patrol boat for monitoring activities on the water, as well as two Hilux vans for land-based operations.

He added that the facility is powered by 240 solar panels and is fully air-conditioned, with 10 inverters installed to ensure uninterrupted operations.

According to Naija247News, the centre is also equipped with a 300KVA transformer, a standby generating plant and multiple monitoring screens to enhance real-time surveillance and response.

Officials say the CCTV centre is expected to improve security, traffic management and rapid response to emergencies on the Third Mainland Bridge, reinforcing its role as a critical piece of national infrastructure.