Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has come out swinging against Barcelona’s defensive strategy, urging manager Hansi Flick to ditch the high-line tactics that have left the team exposed against stronger opponents. Henry’s comments come after Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

A Defensive Gamble That Didn’t Pay Off

Henry believes that Barcelona’s high-line defense is a liability against well-organized teams, allowing opponents to exploit them with well-timed runs. He criticizes Flick for being inflexible with his strategy, which could prove costly in crucial matches. According to Henry, every simple run can end in a goal against top teams, and Flick’s reluctance to change his tactics may hinder Barcelona’s chances in the Champions League.

Time for a Tactical Shift

Henry’s advice to Flick is to reconsider Barcelona’s defensive approach and adopt a more pragmatic strategy that can withstand the pressure of top-tier teams. With the Champions League at stake, Barcelona needs to ensure their defensive setup is solid and can withstand the test of top European teams. Henry’s comments serve as a wake-up call for Flick to reassess his tactics and make necessary adjustments to improve the team’s chances of success.

Barcelona’s defeat to PSG has raised questions about their defensive strategy, and Thierry Henry’s comments have added fuel to the fire. It’s time for Flick to take a hard look at his tactics and make the necessary adjustments to ensure Barcelona’s success in the Champions League. Can Flick heed Henry’s advice and lead Barcelona to glory, or will the team’s defensive woes continue to haunt them?

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

