“They Insisted on Speaking to Our Traditional Ruler” – Abducted Sokoto Bride’s Father Confirms Contact from Bandits

Malam Umaru Chacho, father of the bride abducted alongside friends in Chacho village, Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has confirmed that the bandits who kidnapped 13 people from the community made contact with the families, though no ransom demand has been issued so far.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, just hours before a wedding ceremony, and left several villagers injured. Among the kidnapped were 11 women, two men, and Umaru himself.

“They have contacted us. When they called, they said we should connect them with the traditional ruler of the town, but we refused. We asked them to speak with us instead, but they declined, insisting they wanted to speak to our traditional ruler,” Umaru Chacho told reporters.

He further revealed that a relative of the bride who tried to resist the abductors sustained a serious gunshot wound but narrowly survived. Umaru expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Chacho village, highlighting a history of repeated attacks. “Over 30 people have been killed here in the last five years since these bandits started disturbing our community,” he said.

Beyond insecurity, Umaru lamented the neglect of basic infrastructure in the village. “Despite our population, we don’t have a police outpost, we don’t have a functional hospital, and many essential amenities are missing. This has made life even harder for our people,” he said.

Wurno and neighbouring communities have long suffered from persistent insecurity, including banditry, kidnappings, and rural raids, which have increased vulnerability, especially during social events like weddings. Residents continue to appeal for government intervention, including establishing a police post and improving healthcare support, as Chacho village remains exposed to recurring attacks.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.